Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sims Metal Management from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sims Metal Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Sims Metal Management alerts:

Shares of SMSMY opened at $5.46 on Friday. Sims Metal Management has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Sims Metal Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims Metal Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.