Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sims Metal Management from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sims Metal Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of SMSMY opened at $5.46 on Friday. Sims Metal Management has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

About Sims Metal Management

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares? 

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Metal Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims Metal Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sims Metal Management Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group
Sims Metal Management Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SOUTH32 LTD/S to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SOUTH32 LTD/S to Hold
DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Software
DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Software
Venus Concept Shares Gap Up to $3.19
Venus Concept Shares Gap Up to $3.19
Brookfield Property Partners Shares Gap Up to $10.20
Brookfield Property Partners Shares Gap Up to $10.20
Qutoutiao Shares Gap Up to $3.09
Qutoutiao Shares Gap Up to $3.09


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report