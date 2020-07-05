Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Hold

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Latest News

Sims Metal Management Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SOUTH32 LTD/S to Hold
DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Software
Venus Concept Shares Gap Up to $3.19
Brookfield Property Partners Shares Gap Up to $10.20
Qutoutiao Shares Gap Up to $3.09
