DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of STWRY stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Software has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

