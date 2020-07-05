Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $3.19. Venus Concept shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 6,003,300 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on VERO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.05.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Venus Concept Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERO)
Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.
