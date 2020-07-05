Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Shares Gap Up to $10.20

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $10.20. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 8,739,600 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.25 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 28,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 110,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

