Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Gap Up to $3.09

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.09. Qutoutiao shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 7,503,900 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QTT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Qutoutiao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter. Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 43.29% and a negative return on equity of 2,417.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.