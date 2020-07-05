Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Shares Gap Up to $10.23

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $10.23. Brookfield Property REIT shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 2,857,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th.

About Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPYU) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

