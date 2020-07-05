Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Shares Gap Up to $10.23

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $10.23. Brookfield Property REIT shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 2,857,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th.

About Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPYU) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Venus Concept Shares Gap Up to $3.19
Venus Concept Shares Gap Up to $3.19
Brookfield Property Partners Shares Gap Up to $10.20
Brookfield Property Partners Shares Gap Up to $10.20
Qutoutiao Shares Gap Up to $3.09
Qutoutiao Shares Gap Up to $3.09
Brookfield Property REIT Shares Gap Up to $10.23
Brookfield Property REIT Shares Gap Up to $10.23
resTORbio Shares Gap Up to $2.06
resTORbio Shares Gap Up to $2.06
Seanergy Maritime Stock Price Down 10.2%
Seanergy Maritime Stock Price Down 10.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report