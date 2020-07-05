resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Shares Gap Up to $2.06

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.06. resTORbio shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 2,558,400 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FIG Partners restated a “reduce” rating on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of resTORbio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. resTORbio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

The stock has a market cap of $84.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. Equities research analysts predict that resTORbio, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in resTORbio by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of resTORbio by 371.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of resTORbio by 55.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

