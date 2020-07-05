Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s share price was down 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.12, approximately 5,006,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,195,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.30 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

