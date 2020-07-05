IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Price Up 6.6%

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $115.72 and last traded at $113.76, approximately 6,127,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 448% from the average daily volume of 1,118,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.71.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $259.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $302.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.59.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.62.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3,901.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.