Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Gap Up to $0.75

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.75. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 15,266,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

The stock has a market cap of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 112.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

