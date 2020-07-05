Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Trading Up 5.1%

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC)’s share price was up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.53, approximately 129,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 181,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million.

In other Select Interior Concepts news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 91,301 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $366,117.01. Also, Director Robert Scott Vansant purchased 10,000 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,984.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 205,686 shares of company stock worth $840,107 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIC. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter worth about $3,190,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 358,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 175,511 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 178,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120,533 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 4,874.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 88,716 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86,157 shares during the period.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile (NYSE:SIC)

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

