Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $4.41. Interpace Diagnostics Group shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 5,352,400 shares.

IDXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from $21.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interpace Diagnostics Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 110.80% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.48% of Interpace Diagnostics Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

