Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $210.86 and last traded at $208.89, 2,416,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,000,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.58.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.73 and its 200-day moving average is $140.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,628 shares of company stock worth $50,037,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.