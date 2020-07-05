Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $3.28. Chembio Diagnostics shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 22,396,700 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEMI shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Colliers Secur. cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Benchmark cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Chembio Diagnostics to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $84.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 48.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 307.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 197,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.