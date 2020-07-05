Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Shares Gap Up to $3.47

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.47. Celsion shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 3,251,700 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLSN. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Celsion in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $135.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,908.00% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Celsion Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Celsion worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

