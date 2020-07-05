Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Trading Down 5.5%

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.24, approximately 1,572,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 458% from the average daily volume of 281,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

AKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Akari Therapeutics worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.