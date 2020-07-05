Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Shares Down 10.9%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) was down 10.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56, approximately 518,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 838,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

Get Ameri alerts:

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Ameri had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ameri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.