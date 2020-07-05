Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Shares Down 10.9%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) was down 10.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56, approximately 518,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 838,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Ameri had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.

About Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

