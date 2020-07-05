Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $114.37 and last traded at $113.12, 4,433,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 118% from the average session volume of 2,032,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.33.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average is $95.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $131,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,576 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,934. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,158 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

