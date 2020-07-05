T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Trading Down 7.9%

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.40, approximately 31,959,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 11,386,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.

The company has a market cap of $167.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 380,459 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth $242,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 37.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 519,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 142,132 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 660.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 138,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares in the last quarter. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

