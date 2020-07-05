Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Trading Down 7.2%

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)’s share price fell 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.92, 1,537,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 437% from the average session volume of 286,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auryn Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Auryn Resources by 301.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Auryn Resources by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 150,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Auryn Resources by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.