Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Gap Up to $9.42

Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.16, but opened at $9.42. Ovintiv shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 5,820,200 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ovintiv to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.094 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. AXA bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

