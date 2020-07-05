Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $15.59

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.14, but opened at $15.59. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 3,238,700 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.09 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $811.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.64 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 74.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.