MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.69. MannKind shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 3,957,600 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

The stock has a market cap of $381.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,560 shares in the company, valued at $295,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 5,998.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MannKind by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

