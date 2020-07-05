Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Gap Up to $1.63

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.63. Qudian shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 2,378,900 shares changing hands.

QD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered Qudian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.33 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Qudian in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Qudian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $509.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($3.56). Qudian had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qudian Inc – will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QD. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Qudian by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,701,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Qudian by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,406,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,777 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

