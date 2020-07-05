Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.35. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 3,990,700 shares.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,530,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 990,150 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 1,485,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,220,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after buying an additional 518,175 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 68.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,014,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 1,222,760 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,549,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 526,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

