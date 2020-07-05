Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.99. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 2,598,700 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBS. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 68,301.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 502,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 438,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

