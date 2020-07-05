Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.99. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 2,598,700 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBS. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 68,301.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 502,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 438,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (NYSE:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

