Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $18.06

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.68, but opened at $18.06. Farfetch shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 4,233,400 shares trading hands.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Farfetch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Farfetch from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.49.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $331.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $276,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Barker Partnership L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $13,579,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

