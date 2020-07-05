Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Shares Gap Up to $5.19

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.19. Antero Midstream shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 4,008,600 shares changing hands.

AM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.49 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 77.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $73,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $16,922,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 36,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,433,000 after acquiring an additional 496,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

