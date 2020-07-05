Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $258.90

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $253.30, but opened at $258.90. Spotify shares last traded at $271.49, with a volume of 4,247,000 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Get Spotify alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.03 and a 200-day moving average of $157.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,524,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.