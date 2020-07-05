Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Gap Up to $7.43

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $7.43. Limelight Networks shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 4,122,100 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.19.

The company has a market cap of $930.96 million, a PE ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $693,890.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Disanto sold 93,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $733,375.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 780,845 shares of company stock worth $5,001,678 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

