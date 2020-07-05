TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $69.95

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.50, but opened at $69.95. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $72.93, with a volume of 2,688,000 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DBS Vickers raised shares of TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $61.30 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.99.

The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.53 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

