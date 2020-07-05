iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Gap Up to $66.03

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.10, but opened at $66.03. iShares MSCI China ETF shares last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 4,727,300 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $323,979,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,182,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,428,000 after acquiring an additional 68,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,418,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13,451.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,222,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,086,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,466,000 after acquiring an additional 224,791 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

