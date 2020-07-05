KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.90. KITOV PHARMA LT/S shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 48,964,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $146.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) by 718.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.38% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

