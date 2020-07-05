KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.90. KITOV PHARMA LT/S shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 48,964,700 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $146.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.24.
KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOV)
Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.
See Also: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for KITOV PHARMA LT/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KITOV PHARMA LT/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.