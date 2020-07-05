YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Shares Gap Down to $3.23

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.23. YRC Worldwide shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 7,462,600 shares.

YRCW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1,136.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

