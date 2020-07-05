Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Sets New 12-Month High at $172.80

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €172.80 ($194.16) and last traded at €172.80 ($194.16), with a volume of 23131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €163.00 ($183.15).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($141.57) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €127.00 ($142.70).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €158.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €149.15. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

