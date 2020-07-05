TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

TAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TransAlta to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. TheStreet raised TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

NYSE TAC opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). TransAlta had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $813.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

