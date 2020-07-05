Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Shares Gap Down to $0.61

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.61. Check Cap shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 2,556,500 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHEK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Cap Ltd will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

