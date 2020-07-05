Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $190.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of -163.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.17.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $177,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 475,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,120,703.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.87, for a total transaction of $1,290,967.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 117,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,330,432.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,244 shares of company stock worth $18,025,109. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,156,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Docusign by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,610,000 after purchasing an additional 795,212 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,674,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,430,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,203,000 after purchasing an additional 389,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

