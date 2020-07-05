SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,485,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,818,000. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,410,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after purchasing an additional 847,450 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,647,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,866,000 after purchasing an additional 646,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

SWI stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 445.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

