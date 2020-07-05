9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Gap Down to $0.72

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.72. 9 Meters Biopharma shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 3,875,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, SunTrust Banks began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

