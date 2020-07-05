BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $0.57

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.57. BioNano Genomics shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 22,403,600 shares traded.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BioNano Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.53.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 15,212.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 252,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of BioNano Genomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

