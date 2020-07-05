Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.00

Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as €118.00 ($132.58) and last traded at €116.40 ($130.79), with a volume of 174916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €110.60 ($124.27).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €107.57 ($120.87).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €94.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.93.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

