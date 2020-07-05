Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.30. Intec Pharma shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 2,339,900 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intec Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 315.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,255 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 1.13% of Intec Pharma worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

