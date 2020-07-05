Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRNB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In related news, Director Alan Colowick sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy C. Hardiman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $305,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,337 in the last 90 days. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Principia Biopharma by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRNB opened at $56.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67. Principia Biopharma has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). Equities analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

