Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

CVGW stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $99.71.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $63,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold S. Edwards sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $98,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

