Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.14.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $562,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,873. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $632,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,802 shares in the company, valued at $719,629.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,395,165 shares of company stock valued at $782,303,831. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2,247.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $83.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

