Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

