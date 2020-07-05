MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Gap Down to $4.27

Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.27. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 10,829,500 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on MEIP shares. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $369.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.95.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 539.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.32%. As a group, analysts predict that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 110,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

