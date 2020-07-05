DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DPSGY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Warburg Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $39.03.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, analysts forecast that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

